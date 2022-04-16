New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to control communal violence, Opposition leaders from different parties and states including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav and others have issued a joint appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony. The leaders also demanded stringent punishment for perpetrators of communal violence in the appeal.

In the appeal, the leaders wrote "we are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals, and languages are being deliberately used by a section of the ruling establishment to polarise our society."

"We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objectives of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all-out party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony," they added.

Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav and others issue joint appeals to people to maintain peace and harmony and demand stringent punishment for perpetrators of communal violence pic.twitter.com/o4AnWlR9Gy — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

The leaders also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his silence over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence indicates that these people enjoy the 'luxury of official patronage'.

The leaders highlighted that social media platforms and audio vidual mediums such as media are being misused with official patronages to spread hatred and prejudices. Further, condemning the recent acts of communal violence across different states on the occasion of Ram Navami, the leaders pointed out that no strict action has been taken against miscreants who committed the crime.

The joint appeal comes after violence erupted in 4 states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand during the Ram Navami rallies. Reports of strife between two communal groups surfaced in which stone pelting was done and vehicles were set on fire. A video of a BJP minister also surfaced on the internet in which he was heard threatening the Muslim community.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha