'Operation Lotus' Exposed: Congress After 3 Jharkhand MLAs Get Caught With Cash In Howrah

Hours after its three Jharkhand MLAs were detained with huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah, the Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance government in the state like it did in Maharashtra.

The grand old party alleged that the BJP wants to destabilise Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government, claiming that three of Jharkhand legislators were given money only "to make the government fall".

"The BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Saturday.

The saffron party, however, alleged that the money recovered from the three MLAs is a proof of corruption of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in Jharkhand.

"Ever since their government came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand at officers' homes. They use the public's hard-earned money for other purposes. Police caught them and it came to light," Jharkhand BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu told news agency ANI.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP's national vice president and Medinipur MP also attacked the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand.

"Recently, Congress has been opposing CBI, ED! Corrupt parties like Congress, Trinamool are trying to escape from crime by opposing the investigating agencies. ED's investigation against corruption has already started in Jharkhand," he tweeted.

In the 81-member Jharkhand legislative assembly, the JMM and Congress have 30 and 17 MLAs, respectively. The BJP, meanwhile, has 25 MLAs in the House.

Meanwhile, the three MLAs - Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri and Naman Bixal from Kolebira - are yet to react. They were caught on the national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah.

"We had specific inputs that a huge amount of money was being transported in a black car. We started checking the vehicles and intercepted this SUV in which three Jharkhand MLAs were travelling. A huge amount of cash was found in the vehicle," Howrah Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swati Bhangalia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount. The MLAs are also being questioned about the source of the money and where it was being taken to," she added.