'Operation Lotus Attempt In Punjab', Says Kejriwal; Alleges 10 AAP MLAs Approached By BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has approached 10 of his party’s MLAs in Punjab in an attempt to bring down the state government. “Our 10 MLAs approached in Punjab by BJP, they are buying MLAs and breaking governments,” said CM Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister continued to criticise the saffron party by stating that the BJP has been overturning governments as part of "Operation Lotus." Speaking to media reporters in Delhi, the AAP chief said, “Attempts were made to buy 10 MLAs in Punjab, but the AAP MLAs refused the offer.”

“BJP is breaking MLA by giving crores of rupees across the country under the guise of Operation Lotus, this is wrong. But they could not break our MLAs in Delhi and Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party accused the BJP of paying some of its Delhi MLAs Rs 20 to 25 crore each to cross over to the national party. While presenting the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP tried to topple his government under "Operation Lotus" but they failed in the national capital as all AAP MLAs were "hardcore honest".

Further, the AAP convenor called the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "most corrupt" and said that it paid even Rs 50 crore to buy Opposition leaders in some states.

"The BJP is offering Rs 25 crore per MLA to switch sides. Operation Lotus may have succeeded in Karnataka, but the Delhi MLAs stayed firm and failed the BJP operation," said Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema Cheema at a press conference.

While denying the charges, BJP leader Subhash Sharma said, “The baseless allegation made by Cheema against the BJP of toppling the state government shows that AAP is leading to a big split in Punjab. The party is on the verge of being torn apart by Kejriwal's interference."