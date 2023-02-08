'Operation Dost': India Sends Medical Aid, Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Syria, Turkey

India dispatches an Indian Army field hospital from the Hindon Airbase to the earthquake-hit Turkey. (Image: ANI)

CONTINUING its support to earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, Externatnal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India is sending a field hospital, medicines and rescue teams to both nations. An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shook Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, leaving massive trails of destruction and tragic stories.

"Under Operation Dost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates," Jaishankar tweeted.

Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria.



This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates. pic.twitter.com/7YnF0XXzMx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2023

More than 8,700 people have been killed while tens of thousands of people left injured and homeless. As the search and rescue operations continue, the WHO had said the death toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake could rise eight-fold. Considering the dire situation of the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces completely ravaged by the earthquake.

Almost 70 countries have offered help in search and rescue after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes hit Tueky and Syria killing many lives and devastating properties. India on Tuesday sent the first batch of earthquake relief material for earthquake-affected Turkey. Continuing its support, India on Wednesday, handed over six tonnes of relief materials, including essential medicines and medical equipment, to earthquake-hit Syria.

"Over 6 tons of emergency relief assistance reach Syria. Received at the Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji. Includes 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Over 6 tons of emergency relief assistance reaches Syria.



Received at the Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji.



Includes 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items. https://t.co/mYcz3aOUNZ pic.twitter.com/B2z7du7IT2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2023

The MEA said India, over the years, has been extending humanitarian, technical and developmental assistance to Syria through bilateral and multilateral channels.

In the latest development, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Nurdagi district, a city in Gaziantep Province of Turkey today. In the wake of the tragedy, a fresh team of 51 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are being rushed to earthquake-hit Turkey.