‘Only Rahul Can Challenge Modi', Says Ashok Gehlot As Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Over Congress

THE RAJASTHAN Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the efforts to elect Rahul Gandhi as the party president, will continue till the last minute because he is the only one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.

"The leadership that Sonia Gandhi Ji led for 22 years will always be remembered. We all had requested her in 1998 to take over as the party president otherwise the party will be shattered. She took the challenge in the interest of the Congress party despite having language issues. After that, she was Congress President for 22 years and the governments were formed in 13 states at that time. She performed very well as a party chief that which no one can forget,” CM Ashok, as quoted by ANI said.

Today, the newly elected president of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge took charge of the post at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Gehlot who is in the national capital to attend Kharge's oath-taking ceremony, said it was Rahul Gandhi who desired that for once, a non-Gandhian should become the president of the grand old party.

Earlier on October 19, Kharge defeated his rival Shashi Tharoor who was one of the forerunners, by a huge margin and became the first non-Gandhian to hold the Congress party president after 24 years. Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Kharge visited Rajghat the national capital to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid floral tributes to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van in the national capital. The senior leader will take charge as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President later in the day. At the ceremony, Kharge will be handed over a certificate of election by Sonia Gandhi.

All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents, and other AICC office bearers were invited to the programme. Rahul Gandhi took a break from an ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and joined the ceremony.