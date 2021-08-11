Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 10) said that only one state reported ‘suspected’ death due to lack of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. No other state so far has reported death due to oxygen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 10) said that only one state reported ‘suspected’ death due to lack of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. No other state so far has reported death due to oxygen Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

“When the question was raised in Parliament, states were specifically asked this question and as per reports received only one state mentioned suspected death and no state has so far said that there were deaths because of oxygen shortage,” the Joint Secretary said.

The Centre had asked data from all states and Union Territories on deaths due to shortage of oxygen to which only 13 states and Union Territories responded. The government’s enquiry was initiated after the issue of deaths caused due oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 was raised in Parliament.

The state which has reported the suspected deaths due to COVID is Punjab. It recorded four ‘suspected’ deaths due to oxygen shortage, the state administration said. Other states which responded to Centre's enquiry include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

This comes after Opposition parties raised the issue of the devastation caused by the second wave of Covid-19 during the Monsoon session of the parliament. The Opposition parties demanded answer to why the government faced an oxygen crisis at several hospitals as the country was battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19. They demanded from the government reports of deaths on roads and outside hospitals due to oxygen shortage. The Centre responded to this by saying that health is a state subject.

On July 20, Union minister of state for health Bharati Praveen Pawar had claimed that no state reported oxygen related deaths. “Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states and UTs,” Pawar had said.

