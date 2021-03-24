During this whole time, we got to see various sides of Police officials in educating and punishing people for offending coronavirus rules.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It was on this day in March 2020 the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India after PM Modi announced a 21 days lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak. However, nothing has changed since then, except for the availability of the vaccine. The country is still reeling under the fear of COVID-19 after the country witnessed a recent spike in COVID-19 cases forcing several states to take stringent steps, such as curfew, to curb the outspread of the virus.

During nationwide lockdown in 2020, people were asked not to step out of their houses until an emergency occurs. Also, those who were spotted without a mask or offending other COVID-19 rules had to face severe punishment by the police. During this critical phase, cops played a very crucial role in curbing the spread of the virus. Also, they tackled the migrants sensibly by educating them regarding the seriousness of the situation.

During this whole time, we got to see various sides of Police officials in educating and punishing people for offending coronavirus rules. Now, as the country is celebrating the 1st anniversary of lockdown, here we have brought you a series of videos that will remind you of the COVID-19 restriction days. From making the offenders do sit-ups to helping migrant workers find shelter, police did all to curb the outspread of the deadly virus.

Here have a look:

(Video credits: ANI & Jagran)

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, India recorded 47,262 fresh cases. Reportedly, its the highest single-day spike in the 7 months. The overall COVID-19 cases tally stands at 1,17,34,058, whereas the death toll stands at 1,60,441. Among all the states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 134 deaths and 28,699 fresh COVD-19 cases. It is the second-highest spike after Sunday. Talking about Delhi, the national capital, witnessed 1,101 fresh cases during the last 24 hours. It is the second-highest since December 19, 2020.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv