New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: When PM Modi announced Janta Curfew, little did we know that it will have a lasting impact? However, no one expected that soon they are going to witness the first nation-wide lockdown that will last for more than a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was this day in 2020, the lockdown was imposed from mid-night. Since then its been a year, however, back then people witnessed so much within just a few weeks of lockdown. From several earthquake jolts to Cyclone Amphan to locust attack, a few months into lockdown, made the nation face serious and bizarre things that made the lockdown worse.

As we are observing the one year of lockdown, let's go down memory lane and relive the moments.

17 Earthquakes in 3 months

From April 12, 2020, to June 19, 2020, India witnessed several earthquake jolts in North India within just 3 months. Jolts were mostly, witnessed in Delhi-NCR, due to the release of strain energy.

Cyclone Amphan

The cyclone brought major destruction in West Bengal, Odisha, Sunderbans and parts of Bangladesh in May. The cyclone was so powerful that many buildings fell, trees were uprooted, streets were flooded with water, etc. Not just this, many lives were also lost including animals.

Locust Attack

Several Indian northern places witnessed a locust attack in areas, such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon and Maharashtra. According to experts, this was the worst attack in three decades.

Forest Fire

After the Australia bush fire, India too witnessed a similar fire in the forest of Uttrakhand. After Cyclone, this was the second major tragedy India witnessed. The fire escalated to approx 50 hectares of land.

Floods

In the list of worst happenings, the Assam flood also holds a prominent place. The flood hit the state in the month of May and soon Bihar too witnessed the same situation. The floods affected the livelihood of both the states majorly.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv