Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, on Monday stopped his car and asked his security officers to allow a man from the crowd to gift him a "pagdi and a scarf" in one of the narrow streets of the Temple Town.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media where a man from the crowd could be seen gifting the pagdi and the scarf to PM Modi. Initially, the man was stopped by the Prime Minister's security guards but was allowed later after PM Modi's intervention.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

PM Modi is accompained by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his two-day Varanasi visit.

As PM Modi arrived in Varanasi, the locals gave a rousing welcome to him, showering flower petals and raising slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. "I am overwhelmed after reaching Kashi. After sometime, we all will witness the launch of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project," tweeted PM Modi after reaching Varanasi.

Later, he visited the Kaal Bhiarav temple and the Kashi Vishwanath temple along with Adityanath.

#VIDEO | The #KashiVishwanathCorridor provides an accessible pathway connecting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga in #Varanasi



(Source: DD)



via ANI



via ANI

#VIDEO | Prime Minister @narendramodi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in #Varanasi



Later, he will offer prayers at #KashiVishwanath temple inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor



(Source: DD) #PMModiInVaranasi pic.twitter.com/s7lRpHDFbX — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 13, 2021

He also took a holy dip in the Ganga river ahead of inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his Lok Sabha consitituency.

#VIDEO | PM @narendramodi offers prayers, takes a holy dip in Ganga river in #Varanasi



PM is scheduled to visit #KashiVishwanathTemple and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project later today



(Video: DD)



via ANI #PMModiInVaranasi

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "it was the vision of the Prime Minister for a long time, to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practiced the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple".

"To realise this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019," the PMO said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma