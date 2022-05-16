New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On this day, 8 years ago, the Narendra Modi-led wave stunned the nation as BJP swept off the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections to mark an unprecedented mandate. On May 16th, 2014, the BJP scripted history under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, the Congress party tasted its worst defeat in eons.

As per the results, the BJP alone won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and it formed the government with NDA allies, while under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, the Congress, which ran the government for 10 years in the country and ruled the country for the longest time, could only manage a paltry 44 seats.

On this day in 2014, when BJP got the majority for the first time, Narendra Modi tweeted and wrote, "India has won. India's victory. Good days are ahead."

After winning the elections, on May 26th, Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India. After Modi became the Prime Minister, the BJP's support base started increasing rapidly.

In 2019, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country for the second consecutive time by winning with a bigger margin than in 2014. To mark the occasion, the BJP is preparing to celebrate across the country the 8 years of the Modi government.

As part of the BJP's celebration plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla on May 31. The state unit will celebrate eight years of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor from May 30 to June 15.

Various campaigns will be run by the party's frontal organisations in the run-up to the May 30 programme.

"We will run awareness programmes like the world's largest vaccination drive during the pandemic, providing nine crore families free ration, completing the construction of Atal Tunnel, and fulfilling demand," Himachal Pradesh state BJP president Suresh Kashyap was quoted as saying by IANS.

A leaflet highlighting the achievements of the Central government would be distributed among people during the various programmes organised under the campaign, Kashyap added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh