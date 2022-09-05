On Teacher's Day, PM Modi Announces Initiative To Set Up 14,500 Schools Under 'PM-SHRI' Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of teacher's day 2022 announced plans to develop and upgrade over 14,500 across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. On Monday, September 5, PM Modi took to his social handle and shared plans of developing schools with modern infra under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India Yojana. They will be developed with the aim of becoming model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP.

With this step, PM hopes that these PM-SHRI schools will impart knowledge in a modern, transformational and holistic method. He also revealed that these schools will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching and educators will be trained to focus on modern infra including the latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more.

"Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP," he tweeted.

"The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. The focus will also be on modern infra including the latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more."

Noting that the National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years, the PM said, "The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP."

Meanwhile, earlier today, PM interacted with the awardees of the National Awards to Teachers today, after they were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu.