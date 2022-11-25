On Scindia's 'Welcome' Remark For Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Says 'It Indicates Homecoming'

RAHUL Gandhi's mega marathon march, Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered Madhya Pradesh two days back and has already hit headlines with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joining the yatra. Though the 6-month long yatra has drawn sharp criticism and taunts from the BJP, Congress is terming it as a fight against the "fascist government of Narendra Modi".

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Bodarli village in MP's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. The yatra today morning resumed from Borgaon and will cover 7 districts in the next few days before entering Rajasthan next month.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also marked its presence in the state with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia making a welcome remark for the Congress workers. Notably, Scindia was once a Congress leader and the closest aide of Rahul Gandhi before he joined the BJP in 2020 resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Scindia, when asked about Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Madhya Pradesh said, "Everyone is welcome in Madhya Pradesh", referring to the march. However, his old party's reaction was the one to be noticed. Kuldeep Singh Rathore, former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief, commented on Scindia's remark, saying, "It could be an indication of ghar wapsi".

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra holds significance as it was also joined by former state CM Kamal Nath and Congress MLA Sachin Pilot. Earlier on Wednesday, when Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said, "Our government was formed in Madhya Pradesh but they have bought our 20-25 corrupt MLAs."

Rahul Gandhi also said that there are three goals behind this Yatra. Firstly, this is against the hatred, violence and fear that is being spread in India. Secondly, it is against unemployment and third against inflation, he said, adding that lakhs of people, including youths, farmers and unemployed youths will participate in this yatra and will walk across Madhya Pradesh.