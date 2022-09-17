On PM Modi's 72nd Birthday, President Murmu, Rajnath Singh, Other Leaders Extend Wishes

PM Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday, on Saturday, September 17 and many events and planned exhibitions await him. On the special occasion, wishes have poured in for the Prime Minister from leaders in India to those abroad, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are several events lined up today to celebrate PM Modi's birthday. One of them is the historic Project Cheetah mission wherein the PM will release eight cheetahs arriving from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Another fortnight-long "Seva" campaign to mark the PM's birthday and will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and President Murmu among others extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended best wishes on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Wishing our @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday, good health & long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead."

Chief Minister Of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

External Affairs Minister Of India Dr S. Jaishankar extended his birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. "Join the nation in conveying best wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. Your vision, leadership and energy are an inspiration for an India embarked on national rejuvenation. Their impact on India’s stature on the global stage is equally visible," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to give his best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. He tweeted, “On the occasion of your birthday, best wishes for good health and long life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you.”

"On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health," tweets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.