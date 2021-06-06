Operation Blue Star's 37th Anniversary: This is not the first time when Bhindranwale's posters have been seen in Punjab. Last year too Bhindranwale's posters and pictures were spotted in Ludhiana during a farmers' rally.

Amritsar | Jagran News Desk: In yet another alarming incident, flags, posters and placards of pro-Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were seen during an event inside Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday as the nation marked the 37th anniversary of the ill-fated Operation Blue star.

News agency ANI shared several pictures where hundred of people, who had gathered inside the Golden Temple, were seen with Khalistani flags and Bhindranwale's posters. The agency claimed that the crowd were also seen raising pro-Khalistani slogans. However, Jagran English does not independently verify the veracity of the pictures.

Posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale, and Khalistani flags seen during an event inside Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, #Punjab on the 37th anniversary of #OperationBlueStar



This is not the first time when Bhindranwale's posters have been seen in Punjab. Last year too Bhindranwale's posters and pictures were spotted in Ludhiana during a farmers' rally. Several tractors were seen with pro-Khalistani flag mounted on their top.

Intelligence agencies have warned that pro-Khalistani groups are trying to re-establish themselves in India through the farmers' protest. Jagran sources had also warned that Sikh For Justice (SFJ), along with other Khalistani groups, is planning to revive its moment and carry out attacks in India.

Reports have claimed that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is backing these groups. Notably, the Delhi Police had also suspended 300 Pakistani twitter handles earlier in January, claiming they were created to disrupt the farmers' protest in India.

"Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules and suspended more than 300 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation," news agency IANS quoted a Delhi Police official as saying.

"Through intelligence and various other agencies, we have continuously been getting inputs regarding a threat to create disturbance in the tractor rally. Nearly 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to create confusion," the official added.

