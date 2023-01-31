On Nitish Kumar's 'Rather Die Than Ally Remark', BJP Quips With 'Episode 2 Of Betrayal'

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday responded to the BJP leader's 'not ally with unpopular CM' comment and said that he would prefer to rather die than join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again. Nitish Kumar also accused the BJP of spreading hate for Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing a gathering to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 75th death anniversary, Kumar said, "I prefer death than going with them (BJP)".

"Mahatma Gandhi was killed because he worked for the Muslim community. Today's government is spreading hate about him. We want to show history to the new generation about Gandhi. The youth must never forget this day (Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary). If they (BJP) attempt to make people forget this day or ignite fights, that's a different thing. The current government has changed the names of every place. They have forgotten the ones who have contributed to the independence," he said.

The Chief Minister made these remarks in response to BJP leaders’ claims that their party would not ally with an “unpopular” CM. While claiming that BJP has stamped out rumours among the party cadre that there could be a realignment of JD(U) and BJP, the party’s Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal had said, “we are not going to be cheated by him again”.

"Nitish Kumar has grown hugely unpopular. It was his unpopularity that had caused his JDU to do badly in the assembly polls of 2020 when we did much better. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed magnanimity in deciding to stick to the promise made before elections and Nitish Kumar, the habitual betrayer that he is, abused the PM's trust," Jaiswal had said.

Jaiswal has today reacted to the Chief Minister’s comments by reminding him of his past comments about not allying with the saffron camp.

“Nitish had said in 2016 that he will be ruined but not ally with BJP. After around six years, we are witnessing a second episode saying he would rather die than return to BJP alliance. I want to assure the CM and the people of Bihar that Nitish will not be able to repeat his dialogue for the third time,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

(With agency inputs)