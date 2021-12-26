New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned people across India to not lose their guard against the deadly COVID-19, noting that a new variant of the infection - Omicron - has arrived that might trigger another wave of the pandemic. In his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2021, the Prime Minister also lauded scientists and researchers for their role in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, saying they "carefully decided every detail of the vaccines".

"Friends, we also have to keep in mind that a new variant of Corona has already knocked at the door. Our experience of the last two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to defeat this global pandemic," PM Modi said. "Friends, this is the strength of the people; it is because of everyone's effort that India could fight the biggest pandemic in 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult moment."

India's Omicron tally has crossed the grim mark of 400 with Maharashtra and Delhi being the top contributors. Experts fear that Omicron, dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in India if appropriate COVID behaviour is not followed.

Amid this, PM Modi, during a late-night address on Christmas, announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. He also said that the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

"I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," PM Modi had said in his address. "Today, more than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received single dose of the vaccine."

PM Modi remembers CDS General Bipin Rawat, Group Captain Varun Singh

During his address, PM Modi also paid tributes to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Group Captain Varun Singh and 12 others who lost their lives during a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu this month. Remembering Group Captain Varun, he said that the late Indian Air Force (IAF) official is an inspiration for people across India.

He also lauded Group Captain Varun for giving the mantra of turning "ordinary into extraordinary" in a letter written to his School Principal after receiving Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

"When Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. He was given Shaurya Chakra in August just this year. After this honor, he had written a letter to the principal of his school," PM Modi said.

"After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, he did not forget to nurture his roots. Second - that when he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come."

"He wanted that the lives of the students of the school that he studied in should also be a celebration. In his letter, Varun Singh ji did not boast of his valour; instead he referred to his failures. He talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities," PM Modi added.

