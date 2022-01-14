New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across India are celebrating Makar Sankranti today (January 14), and in order to make the occasion more special, the first-ever global Surya Namaskar programme took place under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the sun’s journey to the Northern Hemisphere. Approximately 75 lakh people globally participated in the event.

“On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti and during the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of AYUSH is hosting the first-ever global Surya Namaskar demonstration programme where about 10 million people will participate,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The programme was broadcast on DD National from 7 am to 7:30 am on Friday (January 14). A total of 13 rounds of Live Surya Namaskar were performed during which leading Yoga masters and gurus from global institutions shared their messages and thoughts. AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also performed Surya Namaskar during the celebrations. Pictures of the Sonowal performing Surya Namaskar were shared by the news agency ANI.

Assam | AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Surya Namaskar under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations pic.twitter.com/Hc6U8YBEZb — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

On Wednesday, the minister said that they hope to see more than one crore people performing Surya Namaskar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. He further added that the Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar programme which will take place on January 14under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

“It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep Corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing the registrations and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the one crore mark," Sarbananda Sonowal had said.

What is Surya Namaskar ?

Surya Namaskar, known as Sun Salutation is one of the most popular practices in Yoga as the exercise incorporates a flow sequence of some twelve gracefully linked asanas. By the practice of Surya Namaskar, a sufficient amount of pure air enters the lungs.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen