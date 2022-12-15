On Mahua Moitra's 'Who's Pappu Now' Remark, Nirmala Sitharaman Retorts With 'Look Into Your Backyard' Jibe

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Image: ANI/SansadTV)

ATTACKING Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s "who is Pappu now" remark, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at TMC MP and said she should look in her own backyard to search for "Pappu". The statement from Sitharaman came after the TMC leader questioned the "macroeconomic fundamentals" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

On Tuesday, while participating in the discussion on demands for grants, TMC MP, who questioned the economic policies of the government, had quipped "Who is Pappu now?".

Hitting back, Sitharaman said that all the macroeconomic fundamentals are being questioned. "There is a question who is the Pappu, where is the Pappu? Actually, if only the honourable member looks back into her own backward, she will find Pappu in West Bengal."So there is no doubt... when there are wonderful schemes which can benefit common people, West Bengal sits over it and doesn't (implement) them... you don't need to search anywhere else for Pappu," the minister, as quoted by PTI said.

Sitharaman in her response stated that funding under the MNREGA rural job guarantee scheme could not be granted to West Bengal as the state government has not replied to complaints of misuse of funds since March 2022.

Meanwhile, commenting on Moitra's "maachis" reamark, the finance minister ."Loktantra mein janata sarkar ke haath mein maachis dethi hain. Isliye, prashan yeh nahi hona chahiye ki haath mein maachis kisne di, asli prashan to yeh hai ki maachis ka upayog kis prakar kiya gaya (In democracy, people give matchsticks in the hands of the government. So the question should not be that who gave the matchsticks but how the matchsticks were used)."

While criticising the government over macroeconomic data on Tuesday, Moitra remarked that the question is not who started the fire but who gave the "mad man" the "maachis".

Sitharaman in her befitting reply said, "hamare haath main jab maachis thee, humne Ujjawala diya, humne Ujala diya, humne PM Kisan diya, humne Swachh Bharat Abhiyan chalaya (when we got the mandate, we gave free cooking gas, electricity connections, Rs 6,000 annual cash to farmers, and started clean India campaign).

"Jaab apke haath main aaya maachis, arson hua, looting hua, rape hua, hamare karyakarta ka ghar jalaya (there was arsoning, looting, rapes, and burning of houses of BJP workers)," the minister said. She also brought up the attack on the car of Union Minister V Muraleedharan during his visit to West Bengal in 2021.