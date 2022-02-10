New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Breaking silence on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is working transparently to do justice in the case involving Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son who is accused of running his car over protesting farmers.

During an interview with news agency ANI’s Smita Prakash, PM Modi said, “State government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge Supreme Court wanted for probe. State government is working transparently,” he added.

His remark came in response to a question about the opposition alleging that the BJP 'protects their own', especially in regards to the Lakhimpur case.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place on October 3 when as many as eight people died in the Uttar Pradesh district including BJP workers. Farmers' Union body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that one of the four farmers (who died in the incident) was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the case. In a 500-page chargesheet, the SIT named Ashish Mishra, who is already in jail, as the main accused. The SIT claimed that he (Ashish Mishra) was present at the site when the violence took place. Earlier, the SIT had said the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was not an accident, but a murder under a well-planned conspiracy.

The chargesheet named 14 accused with Virendra Shukla’s name added other than the 13 persons arrested in the case earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)

