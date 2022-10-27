On Kejriwal's Appeal For Laxmi-Ganesha Photos On Currency, BJP's Narayan Rane Has A Take

A DAY after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested that images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh be inscribed on Indian currency as a solution to strengthen the economy, BJP MLA from Maharashtra Nitesh Rane responded to Kejriwal’s appeal with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj connection. Taking to Twitter, Rane shared a photoshopped 200 rupee note featuring Maratha King and icon Chhatrapati Shivaji and captioned it “Ye perfect hai”.

Ye perfect hai ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/GH6EMkYeSN

— nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) October 26, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to PM Modi to introduce new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi along with Mahatma Gandhi's photo to foster the Indian economy. He said that for the betterment of the economy it's not just the state's efforts but sometimes we need the blessings of our god.

Kejriwal also took an example of Indonesian currency where a photo of Lord Ganesha is inscribed and said, "If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper". "If Indonesia can do it, why can't we", Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal’s tweet grabbed stern responses from several BJP leaders who accused the AAP Chief of being a hypocrite and diverting the attention of people from his anti-Hindu instances. BJP leader Sambit Patra lashed out at Kejriwal and reminded him of his past statements against the alleged Hindu rituals of celebrating Diwali and said that he is trying to become a “bhakt”.

"The same Arvind Kejriwal who was saying in a press conference a few days back that you will be put in jail if you celebrate Diwali even by mistake, is today suddenly speaking on Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji. Diwali is a festival of Lakshmi and Ganesh. The one who threatened jail over Diwali celebrations is now taking a U-turn and creating drama," Patra said.

"Whenever we celebrate Diwali, the puja begins by making a swastika symbol. Kejriwal shared a meme on wiping that symbol with a broom. That tweet is available in the public domain. The same man is today trying to be a bhakt," Patra added while referring to an old tweet of Kejriwal.