New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat', which coincided with the Kargil Vijay Diwas. On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of India's victory against Pakistan in the Kargil war, PM Modi paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Kargil and said that people should not hurt the morale of our soldiers with their speeches, actions or posts on social media.

"Twenty-one years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," Modi said.

"In times of war, the things we say and do have a lasting impact on the morale of our soldiers and their families. We should never forget this thing that whatever we say, out behaviour, our speeches, our aim should increase the morale and respect of our soldiers."

PM Modi said that sometimes people indulge in certain things on social media that can hurt the morale of our soldiers and prove to be detrimental to the national interests.

"At times, without paying heed to the essence, we encourage certain things on Social Media that are detrimental to the country. There are times when we keep forwarding things out of sheer curiosity. Despite knowing that it is wrong, we keep doing it," the prime minister said.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, the prime minister also warned the country that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet and it still remains as lethal as it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Today, COVID19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most of the other countries. We managed to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant", Modi added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma