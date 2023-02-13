On Judges' Appointment, SC Tells Centre To Ensure 'What Is Expected To Be Done'

THE SUPREME Court on Monday told the Centre to make sure that ‘most of what is expected is done’ regarding the appointment and transfer of judges as recommended by the top court collegium.

Justice SK Kaul’s bench observed that it is concerned about the appointment of judges. The top court adjourned the hearing on two pleas to March 2 as Attorney General R Venkataramani was not available. One of the pleas alleged that the Centre had delayed approving the names recommended by the collegium, as reported by PTI.

A bench comprising of justices Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar informed the counsel who asked for a short accommodation on behalf of the top law officer. “Please make sure, most of what is expected is done. Communicate to the attorney general," the bench said.

While appearing for one of the petitioners, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, told the bench that some appointments are being selectively announced whereas others are being kept pending.

Justice Kaul said, “Mr Bhushan, I have already flagged the issue. I am also concerned with some issues. Issues are, let me say, more than one,” he further added. However, Bhushan said this cannot go on endlessly.

"I can assure you that I am equally concerned, if not more, of what is happening," Justice Kaul was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bhushan further said that the Supreme Court will eventually have to ‘crack the whip so to say, otherwise this will go on endlessly’. He asserted that the government does nothing regarding some recommendations for appointments and transfers.

Justice Kaul posted the matter for March 2 by saying “ I am putting it after two weeks.”

An advocate began the hearing by informing the bench that the attorney general was unavailable and was seeking a short accommodation.

Five judges including justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Manoj Misra were administered the oath of office as the apex court judges on February 6.

The collegium system, which is used to appoint judges, has received criticism from different quarters and has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre.

