Dr. Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team said that six volunteers were administered the vaccine as a part 2 of the clinical trials phase 1, on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant progress towards indigenous vaccine development front, India’s COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, achieved success in a section of part 1 human trials at PGI Rohtak. On Saturday, part 1of the first phase trials got completed at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, news agency ANI reported.

Afterward, part 2 of the first phase clinical trial began at PGI Rohtak on Saturday.

Dr. Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team said that six volunteers were administered the vaccine as a part 2 of the clinical trials phase 1, on Saturday. The trials, which began on 17 July 2020 at PGI Rohtak had three volunteers administered with the vaccine, all of whom showed a suitable response to be considered part one of the first phase clinical trial of COVAXIN a success.

The trials of COVAXIN, an indigenous COVID vaccine, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), started its clinical trials at AIIMS Patna on 15th July, followed by PGI-Rohtak and AIIMS-Delhi on Friday. There are a total of 12 vaccine clinical trial sites in India, for the development of COVAXIN.

All about 'Covaxine' so-far

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate reportedly developed an ‘effective’ immune response during the pre-clinical phase of its trials between mid-June and early-July. Covaxine is an inactivated vaccine that utilizes the dead novel Coronavirus vaccine to evoke an immune response against the COVID-19.

A total of three doses of the vaccine under trial will be given to the volunteers. After each dosage, the volunteer will remain under observation as per the ICMR guidelines so as to ascertain the immune response as projected against the virus. A total of 163 vaccine candidates remain under development worldwide, of which over a dozen have reached human trial-phase, including Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma