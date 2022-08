On I-Day Eve, President Murmu In Her Maiden Address To Nation 'Bows To All Who Made Independence Possible'

The newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu in her maiden address to the nation on Sunday extended her heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

The President also paid homage to those who lost their lives during the partition of 1947. Notably, August 14, marks the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year.

"My heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. I am delighted to address you on this momentous occasion. India is completing 75 years as an independent nation. Fourteenth August is observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' so as to promote social harmony, unity and empowerment of people. Tomorrow marks the day when we freed ourselves from the shackles of colonial rulers and decided to reshape our destiny. As all of us celebrate the anniversary of that day, we bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India," said President Murmu in her address to the nation.

"In celebrating Independence Day, we celebrate our ‘Bharatiyata’. India is full of diversity. But, we all also have something in common. It is this common thread that binds us together & inspires us to walk together with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," she said.

"Many heroes & their struggles were forgotten, especially among peasants & tribals. Govt's decision to observe November 15 as ‘Janajatiya Gaurav Divas’ is welcome as our tribal heroes aren't merely local or regional icons but inspire entire nation."

The president's address was broadcasted from 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 PM on its respective regional networks," the statement said.

Murmu, 64, a tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post. She is the first president to be born after independence