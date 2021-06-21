The Madhya Pradesh police said that the woman had searched on Google how to tie the hands in order to control the body of the individual to be murdered.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Police in Madhya Pradesh claimed to have solved a murder mystery that shook the region in recent days. In Harda town, about 150 km south of Bhopal, a man was found dead on the intervening night of 17-18 June. Police have claimed that the man was murdered by his own wife with the help of her boyfriend. Police added that the woman took the help of Google to find out the ways to murder and it didn’t take much to solve the murder mystery after the authorities checked the accused woman’s Internet search history.

The SHO of Police at Civil Line Police Station, Harda, said that while interrogating the wife there came multiple oddities in the statements. Certain call logs were found to be deleted from both on the network as well as the internet. The SHO added that there were struggle marks on the dead body. The likely spot of murder was also the next door but the wife refused to hear any noise from the room beside.

According to the police, during the lockdown when the husband was staying at home, a gradual distance developed between the wife and her lover. The two allegedly conspired to kill the 42-year-old husband and executed the murder on the first chance they found.



Police have arrested the two accused in the case, Irfan Khan (37) and Tabassum Khan, while also seizing the clothes allegedly wore by the two while committing the murder as well as the mobile phones of the two. Irfan and Tabassum allegedly killed Mohammed Aamir by first giving him asthma pills to allegedly make him weak, following which Aamir was murdered.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma