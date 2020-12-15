When asked about the next meeting with farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that there will be a meeting once the farmer unions give their opinion on the government's proposal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid massive farmers protest over the three "anti-farmer" laws, leaders of at least 10 "farmer unions" have met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and given him letters of support to the contentious legislations, dubbed as "black laws". Also, 40 MLAs and MPs from Haryana, mostly from the ruling BJP, met Tomar and extended their support to the farm laws. They also discussed the "positive" effects of the laws, farmers say will only benefit the traders and not the farming community.

They also reportedly stated that the laws must not be revoked at any cost. Union Minister of State for Water Resources Ratan Lal Kataria, Dharamvir, Naib Singh and DP Vats were among the Haryana MPs along with the state BJP MLAs met the agriculture minister at Krishi Bhavan.

The BJP leaders also suported the central government's initiatives against the farmers, who have been protesting against the "black laws" and camping near the Delhi border for the last 19 days.

Last week, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also met Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the ways to end the deadlock.

The agriculture minister said that farmer organisations affiliated to the All India Kisan Coordination Committee from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Haryana, discussed the agricultural reform laws. Tomar said that there will be a meeting once the farmer unions give their opinion on the government's proposal.

"The next meeting will be held after the government has received their (farmers') opinion on the proposals made by the government. The government is always ready to talk to them. We are waiting. If there is some initiative on their part, will see to it," he said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma