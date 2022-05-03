Copenhagen (Denmark) | Jagran News Desk: After wrapping up his visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will go to Denmark, where he will meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and Queen Margrethe II, on day 2 of his three-day Europe visit.

PM Modi and Frederiksen are expected to hold discussions on multiple global issues and review the progress in the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between New Delhi and Copenhagen. Later, the two Prime Ministers will interact with business leaders of both countries under the auspices of the India-Denmark Business forum.

"There is also a joint action plan for five years essentially focusing on the specifics of this partnership besides the ongoing cooperation in the field of wind energy, water management, circular economy, shipping, and smart cities," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday.

"The visit will also be an opportunity for us to shape new elements of partnership in the field of skill development, shipping, agri-technology and mobility," he added.

After this, PM Modi will participate in the second India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway on May 4. However, before the start of the summit, he will also hold bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden.

Notably, India is the only country apart from the US with whom the Nordic countries have summit-level meetings.

"While the specifics of discussion and the outcomes with regard to the Nordic countries and in the summit would emerge later as we continue with the visit, India’s partnership with Nordic countries is structured around four to five clusters, including green partnership, the entire space of digital and innovation economy, economy trade and investment linkages, sustainable development, and partnership relating to the arctic region," said Kwatra.

On day 1 of his Europe visit, PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership. He also participated in the sixth round of Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany. After this, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma