On Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' Rally, BJP's 'Rahul Gandhi Re-Launch 4.0' Dig

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday dubbed the Congress' "Mehangai Par Halla Bol" at Ramlila Maidan of New Delhi as "Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0", saying no leader of the grand old party wants to lead it. Addressing a press conference, the saffron party said Congress' rally aims to save the Gandhi family and re-launch Rahul Gandhi.

Stressing that Congress has "no vision, no policy, and no leadership", the BJP said that the opposition party "has lost 90 per cent of the elections since 2014. In Uttar Pradesh elections, its deposit was forfeited on more than 90 per cent of the seats."

"This rally is meant to save the family and not to protest against price rise. And to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched several times in politics. This rally is 'Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0', as no one wants to lead the Congress," BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, as reported news agency PTI.

Congress on Sunday organised its "Halla Bol" rally in Delhi, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the problems being faced by the common people. The party also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of spreading "fear and hatred".

Multiple party leaders also addressed the rally, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who said the Congress tried its best to hold debate on price rise in the Parliament but the government didn't allow it.

"GST has been increased on daily use items such as curd. Unemployment and prices are rising on one hand and on the other hand the rupee's value is going down vis-a-vis the dollar," he said. "I want to ask Modi ji what are you doing as unemployment, prices are rising and China is also attacking us. But he does not respond to these issues."

Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister known for his closeness with the Gandhis, called the ruling BJP fascists and said that "hatred and violence" are rising and thus there is a need to unite the country.

"The situation of the entire country is very concerning, the constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. Modi has forgotten the things he had said during UPA rule," he said. "The credibility of Gandhis is highest and even more than yours (Modi's), as no one in the Gandhi family has held any position in the government including being the prime minister."

The rally comes ahead of the party's 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra", which will be organised from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7. The party said the five-month yatra, which will be organised in over 12 states, will see the participation of many senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.