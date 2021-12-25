New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the last festival of the year, Christmas has arrived, greetings from various renowned faces have started pouring in. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people across all spectrums have extended their wishes as India celebrates Christmas amid restrictions in a public place due to the rising numbers of Covid-19. Prime Minister Modi in his tweet said that Jesus Christ's teachings are based on 'service, kindness and humility'.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to his Twitter handle and shared Christmas wishes. He urged fellow countrymen to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.

"Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also extended his wishes on the occasion of Christmas. "Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," Prime Minister tweeted.

Besides, Prime Minister and President, other political leaders such as Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and many others also greeted people on Christmas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone a Merry Christmas. In his tweet, he wrote, "Merry Christmas to you and your family. May your Christmas be joyous, prosperous, and healthy."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while wising every Merry Christmas said, "Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love, and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes on the occasion of Christmas. In his tweet, he wrote, "Christmas greetings to everyone! Wishing you all health, happiness, and harmony."

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles Piyush Goyal also wished citizens Merry Christmas. "Christmas wishes to everyone. May the season of giving & sharing spread joy and cheer Christmas tree Merry X'Mas!" He tweeted.

People across the globe are celebrating the festival of Joy -- Christmas today. Christmas is the most important festival of Christians as this marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen