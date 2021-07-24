PM Modi lauded India for showing "how to face the most difficult challenge". Quoting 'Dhamm Pada', he also said that enmity does not quell enmity but is rather won over with love and a big heart.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima and stressed that the path shown by Lord Gautam Buddha can help the world beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day program, PM Modi lauded India for showing "how to face the most difficult challenge". Quoting 'Dhamm Pada', PM Modi also said that enmity does not quell enmity but is rather won over with love and a big heart.

"The entire world is moving in solidarity following the teachings of the Buddha. In this, the 'care with prayer' initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is praiseworthy," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"In times of tragedy, the world has felt this power of love and harmony. As this knowledge of Buddha, this experience of humanity gets enriched, the world will touch new heights of success and prosperity," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was also present at the event, also agreed with PM Modi and said that his principles in addressing issues of global concern can help the world recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Noting that it is important to stick to the teachings of Lord Buddha, President Kovind said that the appeal of Buddhism goes much beyond the nearly 550 million formally ordained followers of the faith. People belonging to other faiths and even sceptics and atheists feel attracted to the teachings of Buddha, he said.

"This universal and eternal appeal of Buddism is due to its logical, rational and simple answers to the fundamental problems faced by human beings across time and place," President Kovind was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Buddha's assurance of putting an end to suffering, his emphasis on universal compassion and non-violence as a message to pursue morality and moderation in all aspects of life have inspired countless people over last 2600 years since his 1st sermon at Sarnath on this very day," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma