'On Advice Of Tantriks': Sitharaman Takes A Jibe At KCR For Renaming Party

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching a national party and said that KCR deliberately changed his party TRS's name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) "on the advice of Tantriks," reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Sitharaman said, "Chief Minister KCR, on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, and did not even induct women for many years in his cabinet. Now has changed the party's name to BRS on Tantrik's advice. After failing and betraying the people of Telangana and the Telugu language, he has now launched BRS as a national party. The new party is doomed to fail."

Sitharaman accused Rao of not appointing any women to his cabinet because of superstition.

"At that time it was said that funds, water, and appointments (jobs) are the priorities for Telangana statehood ambition. It was also stated that there will be social justice and women empowerment. But, for four years from 2014 to 2018, there was not a single woman minister in the TRS government. Even after TRS's re-election, for almost a year, there was no woman minister. Apparently, women were not given representation in the Cabinet on the advice of some Tantriks," she said.

Referring to the controversial Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, the Union Finance Minister said the project was supposed to have been completed with a budget of Rs 40,000 crore but has shot up to Rs 1,40,000 crore without a proper explanation on reasons for escalation.

She also accused the TRS government claiming that it has betrayed people, referring to the promise of jobs.

While speaking about the growth of the state, the union finance minister said that Telangana was a revenue surplus state when it was formed in 2014. Today, she said Telangana has borrowings of Rs 3 lakh crore with the debt-to-GSDP ratio touching almost 25 per cent.

"On all three fronts of Funds, Water, and jobs, the TRS government has totally failed," she further added.

KCR on Wednesday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking its first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The name change and launch of the new party by KCR was done at the State General Body meeting of ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators among other leaders at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from ANI)