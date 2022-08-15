On 75 Years Of Independence, PM Modi Gives 'Panch Prans' For Next 25 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 15) said that the next 25 years were crucial for India's development and future as he addressed the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. He urged people to channelise their energy on five main resolutions or 'paanch pran' that will help in making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the coming 25 years.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to all the freedom fighters and leaders who have had a major contribution to the independence struggle and nation-building and also said that these five pledges will help in fulfilling the dreams of the freedom fighters by 2047.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of,” he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day

“I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India,” he added.

PM also emphasised the fact that India has to take a step forward with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India within 100 years of its Independence.

“For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage and unity, and fulfilling our duties,” PM Modi said.

“We need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians," PM Modi added.

“In coming years, we’ve to focus on ‘Panchpran’- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, the strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which include the PM and CMs,” PM Modi said.

Five pledges to be Fulfilled by 2047 are:

Having developed India

Removing any sign of servility

Pride in heritage

Strength of unity

Fulfilling our duties

The Prime Minister also said that due to a stable government several decisions have been made at a fast speed which has been noticed by the world as well.