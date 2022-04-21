New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a commemorative coin and postage stamp as a part of an event to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The coin and the postage stamp were released by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort as he took part in the two-day event to celebrate the 400th Prakash Parv.

"I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," said PM Modi after releasing the commemorative coin and the postage stamp.

The two-day event, organised by the Centre and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), had begun on Wednesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated it.

Earlier, the Centre had said the event is aimed at depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was assassinated by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at the Red Fort for supporting the religious freedom of the Kashmiri Pandits.

"The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a release.

"His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on 24 November. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation," the PMO added.

