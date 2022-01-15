New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A study by Delhi-based Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) indicated the community transmission of Omicron variant of COVID-19 as most Omicron-infected patients did not have a travel history during the last week of December 2021.

"The respiratory specimen of all RT-PCR confirmed positive cases between November 25 -December 23, 2021, collected from five districts of Delhi were subjected to whole-genome sequencing. Complete demographic and clinical details were also recorded. Hence, we analysed the formation of local and familial clusters and eventual community transmission," the study noted.

The study also states that around 60.9 per cent of COVID-19 infected people showed a community spread.

"Out of the 264 cases during this study period, 68.9 per cent (n=182) were identified as Delta variant and its sub-lineages while 31.06 per cent (n=82) were Omicron variant with BA.1 as the predominant sub-lineage (73.1 per cent)," it further read.

It stated that most of the Omicron cases were asymptomatic (n=50.61 per cent) and did not require any hospitalizations.

"A total of 72 (87.8 per cent) cases were fully vaccinated. Around 39.1 per cent (n=32) had a history of travel or contacts while 60.9 per cent (n=50) showed a community transmission," it added.

The study shows a steep increase in the daily progression of Omicron cases with its increase in the community rising from 1.8 per cent to 54 per cent.

As per the interpretation of the study, this is among the first from India to provide the evidence of community transmission of Omicron of coronavirus infection with significantly increased breakthrough infections, decreased hospitalization rates, and a lower rate of symptomatic infections among individuals with high seropositivity against SARS-CoV-2 infections.

According to latest data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website, a total of 6,041 Omicron cases have been detected in the country so far, an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday. The daily positivity rate was 16.66 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84 per cent. Active cases in the country have gone up to 14,17,820, the highest since June 1.

With inputs from ANI

