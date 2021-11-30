New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India and rest of the world remains gripped with caution amid the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first isolated by scientists in South Africa, the states all over India have heightened their pandemic precaution apparatus by mandating home quarantine for international passengers. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India, under which passengers from December 1 onward will be required to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days travel details.

The government has also mandated the uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey. Here's a list of states which have mandated quarantine for international passengers:

Andhra Pradesh

The state govt announced that it has set up help desks at international airports to keep a more cautioned check on the international arrivals, especially the ones coming from Omicron-affected countries. “As part of our preparation to face Omicron, we are focusing on international travelers, especially from South Africa and other countries. Based on the test results, they will be allowed to proceed to their destination and will be under watch by local health officials for some time for symptoms,” Andhra Pradesh Director of Health, Dr G. Hymavathi said in an official statement.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has made a week’s home quarantine mandatory for international passengers arriving from 12 countries as well as the ones arriving from Europe. The 12 countries are: Botswana, South Africa, all the European countries, England, Hong Kong, China, Israel, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Brazil, Bangladesh and Mauritius. Even if the passengers from these countries test negative they would have to go for a week's home quarantine and take another RT-PCR test on the eighth day, Tamil Nadu government said in an official statement.

Karnataka

Amid Omicron scare, 7-day quarantine has been made compulsory for all international passengers from the international arrivals. Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy, while addressing the media, said, "All international passengers who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for seven days. They will be tested again after seven days."

Kerala

Kerala has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for all the international passengers arriving from high-risk nations. "The passengers from the high-risk nations should undergo home quarantine for seven days. On the eighth day they should test again. If they are found negative, they need to remain under quarantine for seven more days,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

Delhi

RT-PCR tests will be conducted on all passengers arriving from six high-risk countries, the Delhi government said on Monday. "Seven days of home quarantine will be mandatory for those testing negative upon arrival and after seven days, the person must take another RT-PCR test and if the results are negative again, they can come out of quarantine but will have to monitor their health for the next seven days," Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said.

Lucknow

All international passengers arriving at the Lucknow airport will have to undergo RT-PCR test as well as an eight-day home quarantine, the district administration announced on Sunday. "All the passengers arriving at the international and domestic terminals will undergo thermal scanning. All the passengers arriving at the international terminal will undergo RT-PCR test, while passengers at the domestic terminal who show symptoms will undergo RT-PCR test free of cost," an official statement by a Lucknow district official said.

