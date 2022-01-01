Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: Haryana government on Saturday announced closure of cinemas, sports centers and mandate for 50 per cent attendance in the offices in four districts, namely Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat.

The restrictions have been announced “keeping in view the emergence of Omicron variant and persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state”.

“All Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools shall remain closed (except being used for training of sports persons for participation in National/International sports events as well as for organizing National/International sports events). No Spectators or visitors are to be allowed,” an official order read.

Malls and markets have been allowed to stay open till 5 PM, while bars and restaurants have been permitted to function with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The order by the Haryana's Disaster Management Authority said that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed at vegetable markets, public transport, parks, religious places, restaurants, and other places across the state.

"Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the conditionthat they shall follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," the government order states further.

Swimming Pools are also allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. As per government order, swimmers/ practioners/eligible visitors and staff in such facilities have been advised to get vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"There will be continuous focus on the fivefold strategy for effective management of COVID-19 i.e. Test-Trace-Track-Vaccination and adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Haryana government order states.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma