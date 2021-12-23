New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday detected the highest number of Omicron cases in the country taking the country's total tally around 350. On Thursday, 87 new cases of Omicron were reported in 5 states, of which, 33 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Maharashtra, 14 in Telangana, 12 in Karnataka, 7 in Gujarat and 5 in Kerala.

Among all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of 88 cases of Omicron while Delhi ranks second with 64 cases and Telangana at third with 38 cases in the state.

Till now, 16 states have detected Omicron in the country, and out of all positive cases, around 104 people have tested negative for the virus and have been discharged from isolation centers.

Night curfew in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of the virus in Madhya Pradesh, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Omicron and a third wave.

"We have decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his address to the people of the state in the evening.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Covid, Center proposed fivefold strategy



Prime Minister Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the rising cases of Covid19 and Omicron in the nation.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of health proposed a fivefold strategy for tackling the threat of COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', in a review meeting on Thursday over public health preparedness by States and Union Territories for fighting COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The fivefold strategy includes broad guidelines under the heading - Containment, Testing, and Surveillance, Clinical management, COVID Safe Behaviour and Vaccination.

Delhi CM held a review meeting on Omicron cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily and ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

"We have made preparations keeping these things in mind. We have ramped up our capacity to be able to conduct three lakh tests daily. At present, 60,000 to 70,000 tests are being conducted in Delhi every day," Kejriwal said at a press conference after a review meeting with senior officials.

"We are increasing our manpower, stocking medicines for the coming few months. We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks," said the Delhi CM.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses administered in India crossed 140.24 crores on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 51 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm, it said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh