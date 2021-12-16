New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The total tally of Omicron cases in India has claimed to 77 as 4 new cases of the variant were reported in Delhi on Thursday, December 16. Now, the total number of Omicron patients in the national capital has reached 10. Of these, one patient has been discharged while the rest are still admitted in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"Delhi has 10 cases of Omicron Variant so far. Out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP Hospital. None of them is a severe case," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Earlier, on Wednesday India reported 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Of these 4 cases were reported each in Maharashtra and Kerala, 2 in Telangana, and one each in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

With the newly reported cases of Omicron in Maharashtra, the state tally has now reached 32. Of the total 32 patients, 25 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR, the Maharashtra health department said. Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai from December 16 to December 31. The section prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things.

Kerala also reported four more cases of Omicron within days of its first case. The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12. Now the total tally in Kerala has reached to 5.

Following are the states/UTs where Omicron has been reported so far:

Delhi- 10 cases

Maharashtra- 32 cases

Kerala- 5 cases

Telangana- 2 cases

Gujarat- 4 cases

Chandigarh- 1 case

Andhra Pradesh- 1 case

West Bengal- 1 case

Rajasthan- 4 cases

Karnataka- 3 cases

UP's Noida - 5 cases

Tamil Nadu- 1 case

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries, and 343 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases count is 87,245, total recoveries are 3,41,54,879, and death toll is 4,76,478. Also, the total vaccination count is 1,35,25,36,986.

