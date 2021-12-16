New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported 14 new cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19, of which 5 tested positive in Karnataka while, 4 in Telangana, 4 tested in Delhi taking its total tally to 10, and 1 tested positive in Gujarat. Earlier on Wednesday, India reported 12 new cases with states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu detecting its first-ever case of Omicron.

With this India's total tally has reached 87 on Thursday. Other states with Omicron cases are Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

Who tested positive for Omicron?

Meanwhile, 19 yr male returning from the UK,36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, and a 33 yr male returning from South Africa tested Positive in Karnataka informed Karanataka Health Minister, Dr. Sudhakar K.

5 new cases in the state have taken the state's tally to 8 and as per the health department on Karnataka, All of the five new Omicron positive patients were fully vaccinated against COVID with Covishield vaccine.”

4 more persons test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad, taking a total number of the variant cases to 7 in Telangana.

A woman tested positive for Omicron in Gujarat on Thursday taking the total number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the state to five.

"The woman serves as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA). She does not have any history of foreign travel, but she recently came in contact with her relatives who had arrived from Zimbabwe, one of the 'at risk' countries," Chief District Health Officer Dr. Vishnubhai Patel said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, 4 cases were reported, out of the four cases, two were reported yesterday night and two have been reported today and one is from the UK, second from Dubai, third from South Africa, and the last from Sweden.

Self-quarantine for Passengers coming to Kerala imposed:

"Self-quarantine will be strictly enforced in the state for those coming from abroad after a person coming from a non-high-risk country tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19," said Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday.

"Everyone has to strictly follow the self-quarantine norms and avoid social interactions, crowded places, theatres and malls," a state government release said.

Union home secretary reviews COVID-19 situation:

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country amid rising positive cases of the Omicron variant of the virus in different parts of the country.

Preparedness of health infrastructure of all Union territories to deal with COVID-19 situation was also reviewed, a home ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, India's total vaccination tally reached 1,35,25,36,986 on Thursday with 87245active cases and 7,974 news cases. India also reported 343 death on the same day as per data of the Ministry of Health.

Posted By: Ashita Singh