New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday reported 12 new cases of the Omicron strain of Coronavirus, of which 4 cases were reported each in Maharashtra and Kerala, 2 from Telangana, and one each in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra's state tally has now reached 32. Of the total 32 patients, 25 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR, the Maharashtra health department said.

Meanwhile, four more cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron were confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday night. With this, the total cases of the variant in Kerala have reached 5, taking the country's overall tally to 73.

Who tested positive for Omicron?

According to the reported developments, West Bengal today reported its first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant.

As per the reports, "The boy flew with his parents from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, where he tested positive for Omicron. He had not entered Hyderabad city. He returned to Kolkata on December 11."

Tamil Nadu also reported its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus as a 47-year-old Chennai man tested positive after returning from Nigeria.

In Telangana, a 24-year-old woman from Kenya and a 23-year-old man from Somalia, who landed in Hyderabad on December 12, have tested positive for the variant.

While in Mumbai, "out of the four patients, two are from Osmanabad, one from Mumbai and one patient is from Buldhana," the department said in a bulletin.

Three of the four new cases are of vaccinated individuals. One is a woman and three are men - all between the age group of 16 years and 67 years.

Meanwhile, India's total Covid tally reached 1,34,61,14,483 on Wednesday with 87562 active cases and 1431 news cases. India also reported 247 death on the same day as per data of the Ministry of Health.

Posted By: Ashita Singh