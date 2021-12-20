New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s Omicron case count climbed to 168 on Monday as fresh cases were confirmed in Kerala (4), Karnataka (5) and Delhi (6). Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or the ones who have recovered from the infection earlier.

Those recovered from Covid-19 could be infected or re-infected: WHO

WHO emphasised on Monday that the Omicron strain is spreading more rapidly than the existing Delta variant. “There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing for Geneva-based journalists, held at its new headquarters building.

“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.

12 of Delhi’s 28 Omicron patients recovered and discharged: Delhi Health Department

Delhi on Monday reported six new Omicron cases, taking the total tally in state to 28. Delhi Health Department said that 12 such patients have recovered and subsequently been discharged from formal medical care.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government will send all samples of positive cases for genome sequencing to detect Omicron’s presence. Earlier, only samples from the airport were being tested for the new variant. Delhi reported 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, with the test positivity rate touching 0.2 per cent, the highest since June 2021 just when the disastrous second wave of virus driven by Delta variant had started plateauing.

Karnataka: Fresh Omicron cases from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru

Karnataka on Monday confirmed five more cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19. Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar told mediapersons that the five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi (2) and Mangaluru.

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI approval for phase-3 trial of intra-nasal vaccine as booster dose

Amid the doom and gloom news cycle led by the spread of more infectious Omicron strain of COVID-19, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday sought approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a phase-3 study for its intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot. Bharat Biotech, also the maker of all-Indian COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, said that its intranasal vaccine can be used as a booster dose on individuals vaccinated with both Covishield and Covaxin.

