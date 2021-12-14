New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday reported 12 more cases of Omicron strain of Coronavirus, of which 8 cases were reported from Maharashtra – seven from Mumbai alone – and 4 cases were reported out of New Delhi. Maharashtra state health department informed on Tuesday that none of the Mumbai patients whose genome sequencing results showed Omicron strain on Tuesday, had a history of international travel.

Total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra now stands at 28, while in Delhi the tally has risen to six.

All over India, as per latest reported figures, 52 cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus have so far been reported.

The other states with Omicron cases are Gujarat (4), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territory of Chandigarh (1).

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of India’s eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Two doses of Covid vaccines give lower protection against Omicron: Oxford study

A study by a group of researchers from Oxford University showed that two doses of AstraZeneca (administered as Covishield in India) and Pfizer vaccines generate lower levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"Importantly, we have not yet assessed the impact of a 'third dose' booster, which we know significantly increases antibody concentrations, and it is likely that this will lead to improved potency against the Omicron variant," Matthew Snape, a co-author of the yet-to-be peer reviewed study, said.

Necessity of booster dose yet to be decided: Modi govt to Delhi High Court

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) are considering the scientific evidence as far as administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in concerned.



The government added that the current priority of its vaccination program is to cover the entire eligible population with full vaccination.

