Omicron Subvariant BF.7 'Driving' China's Covid Surge Detected In India

A healthcare worker collects an oral swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test, at a railway station, in Bikaner. (ANI Photo/File)

As rise of Covid-19 cases in China raise alarm globally, India on Wednesday reported that three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in the country so far. The BF.7 strain has reportedly been behind the current surge of Covid-19 cases in China.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, news agency PTI reported, quoting official sources. Of the three cases, two have been reported from Gujarat, and one case has been detected in Odisha.

In the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

The highly transmissible Omicron strain has reportedly been driving the spike in coronavirus cases in Chinese cities, PTI cited its official sources as saying. The BF.7 has been recognised as the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country.

"The BF.7's high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too," an official source said.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

It has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies)