New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Ministry in a press address on Thursday alerted that BA.2 subvariant of Omicron coronavirus is more prevalent in the country now. The NCDC director at a regular press briefing said, "Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now."

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week."

"There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states, and less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states," he added.

It further stated that In December, 1,292 cases of omicron variant were found on genome sequencing; that number rose to 9,672 in January.

"On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now," Union Health Ministry officials said.

Now as of 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75% (in the last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases.

There're over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra &Kerala &over one lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu. We're in touch with the states regarding containment activities. As of Jan 26, 551 districts were reporting a case positivity rate of over 5%, the Health ministry claimed.

Meanwhile, on India's vaccination status, the Health Ministry said, "16 States/UTs with COVID19 vaccination coverage of those between 15-18 years of age more than the national average of vaccination."

India saw 95% first dose vaccination coverage and 74% second dose coverage in the country so far. 97.03 lakh eligible population has received ‘precaution dose’.

Meanwhile, India in the last 24 hours reported 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases taking India's total tally to 4,03,71,500. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Posted By: Ashita Singh