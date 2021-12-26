New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The states of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh became the latest in India to confirm Omicron cases. As of Sunday, December 26, the Omicron strain of coronavirus is present in 19 states and Union Territories.

Union Helth Ministry informed earlier on Sunday that a total of 415 Omicron cases were reported in 17 States and Union Territories of India so far. “The number of persons recovered is 115,” Health Ministry said. Later in the day Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh became 18th and 19th respectively, to have confirmed the presence of Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday said that the country must remember that a new variant of COVID19 Omicron has knocked its doors. “To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said in 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Kerala reports 19, Madhya Pradesh 8 Omicron cases

Kerala on Sunday reported 19 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the state to 57, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported eight Omicron cases, becoming among the two latest additions among that states and Union Territories that have confirmed the presence of Omicron strain of COVID-19. “Out of eight, six patients have been discharged,” Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said.

Maharashtra reports 31 new Omicron cases

31 new Omicron cases were reported in the state of Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 141 in the state.

Jharkhand ready to counter Omicron threat: CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the backward states like Jharkhand have been successful in fighting the pandemic.

“At first, there was Corona, then Delta and other variants. It was a challenge for a backward state like Jharkhand but we succeeded in fighting the pandemic. We are running nearly 250 mobile vaccination vehicles... and are ready for Omicron variant also,” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren told news agency ANI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma