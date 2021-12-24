New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s Omicron cases tally topped the mark of 400 on Friday after Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala reported fresh cases of new strain of Coronavirus. Meanwhile Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat reintroduced night curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 16 States and Union Territories have confirmed Omicron cases, namely Maharashtra (108), Delhi (67), Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), Rajasthan (22), Andhra Pradesh (4), Odisha (4), Haryana (4), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Uttarakhand (1) and Ladakh (1).

Union Health Ministry informed that 70 per cent of India’s first 181 Omicron cases were asymptomatic while 91 per cent of Omicron cases were detected in the fully vaccinated individuals.

The government also informed that 27 per cent of those found to be infected with Omicron strain of Coronavirus had no history of foreign travel.

89 per cent eligible adults jabbed with first dose, cumulative vaccination tops 140 Crore

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that 89 per cent of the adult population in India has received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 infection. “61 per cent of the eligible population has received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all 100 per cent eligible adults in Delhi were jabbed with first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

As of 7 PM, Friday, December 24, the cumulative vaccination count had topped the mark of 140 Crore doses, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra reports 20 new Omicron infections



Maharashtra’s Omicron case count reached 108 on Friday with 20 new confirmed additions. Eleven new cases were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar. The government announced new restrictions by prohibiting the gathering of more than five persons between 9 PM to 6 PM. The government ordered gyms, spa, hotel, theater and cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

