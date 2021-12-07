New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday (December 6) said that there was no possibility of a lockdown in Delhi as of now due to the COVID-19 cases. Instead of a lockdown, the city will opt for a Graded Response Action Plan (finalized in July after the second wave in April-May), which will be based on the number of cases and positivity rate.

"There is no possibility of lockdown at the moment. The Delhi government will implement its Graded Response Action Plan if Covid cases rise. In this system, when the positivity rate reaches 0.5%, that is five are positive out of 1,000 people tested, then the first level of this system will be implemented. The second level will be implemented when we will reach a positivity rate of 1%, that is if 10 people test positive out of 1,000," said Jain.

"The third level will be implemented at a positivity rate of 2% when 20 people test positive out of a testing sample of 1,000 people; and the last stage or the Red level will be initiated when we reach a positivity rate of 5%, meaning that when 50 people test positive out of 1,000 tested. Last time, the Red level was implemented when we had reached a positivity rate of about 14-15%. However, at present, the cases of Corona in Delhi are much below 0.5%, so no lockdown will be imposed right now," he added.

Furthermore, Jain said that the Delhi government authorities are testing all people who are coming from the Omicron-affected countries. He also cautioned people that the variant is far more transmissible as compared to the Delta variant.

A total of 27 people have been sent to LNJP Hospital so far, out of which 17 were found COVID-19 positive, and only one person has been confirmed to have been infected with the Omicron variant. The investigation is on to trace others if any. All these patients have been admitted at the hospital, and many of them are asymptomatic, Jain told media persons.

Meanwhile, in another development, the air quality in Delhi is likely to shift from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday (November 7), according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

