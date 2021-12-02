New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worries and precautions over the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that two cases of the new, more infectious Omicron Variant have been detected in India. The Health Ministry said that both the cases have been reported from Karnataka where two males, aged 66 years and 46 years, were diagnosed with the new variant after genome sequencing of their samples.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said all primary and secondary contacts of the two infected persons from Karnataka have been identified and they are being monitored and COVID-protocols are being followed.

"Two cases of Omicron Variant reported in the country so far. Both cases from Karnataka. All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed", he said.

"Two cases of Omircron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behaviour is required", ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry further said that that the Omicron variant can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of the novel coronavirus. The health ministry also said that so far the new, more infectious variant has been detected in 29 countries where 377 cases have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant.

The new COVID-19 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan