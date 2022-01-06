New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear all matters only in virtual mode from January 7. The court also said all judges will work from their residential offices.

Only extremely urgent mentioned matters, fresh matters, bail matters involving stay, detention, and fixed date matters will be listed before the Court from January 10, the apex court said in a circular.

Earlier, High Courts also decided to follow the suit and return to virtual mode. The Bombay High Court went back to the virtual mode as corona cases spiked again in the state. Similarly, the Patna High Court also decided to work only in the virtual mode after judges and staff turned corona positive.

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand High Court had announced that it would work virtually till Jan 15, analog with Punjab and Haryana and Delhi High Courts. The Madras High Court had decided to work virtually- through video conferencing, till the situation becomes better in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 15,097 fresh cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rose to 31,498 and the positivity rate reached 15.34 per cent.

Overall, India reported 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry. Daily positivity rate has neared 6.43 per cent, active cases have reached 2,85,401, total recoveries- 3,43,41,009, death toll- 4,82,876, and total vaccination- 148.67 crore doses.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha