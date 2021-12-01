New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate of General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday informed that the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger airline services from or to India has been delayed in wake of the concerns raised due to the new COVID-19, Omicron, which is said to be highly contagious and capable of undergoing rapid mutations.

The DGCA said that it will notify its decision in due course and a new date for the resumption will also be announced soon. Last month, the government decided to normalise international flight operations from December 15. However, with the emergence of a new variant of the deadly coronavirus, the decision has been put on hold. Scheduled international flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the merging global scenario... the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course", a note from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation today read.

The circular by India's aviation watchdog DGCA on the resumption of scheduled international flights comes as India was due to resume flights from December 15, nearly 20 months after these flights were suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the DGCA mentioned in the circular that all stakeholders are closely monitoring the global development of the new strain of COVID-19.

"In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new Variants of Concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," DGCA circular said.

In a recent interaction, junior minister of Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh expressed that, "due to tremendous pressure of public to restart scheduled international flights. "We have tremendous pressure from the public to start international scheduled flights. Anybody coming from abroad, are being screened & tested at the airport. Only after checking the results, they are being allowed to go," MoS V K Singh said.

On Saturday, PM Modi had chaired a comprehensive meeting that lasted for almost two hours to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19. The DGCA had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from March 23, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan